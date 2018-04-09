Analysts Anticipate Hub Group Inc (HUBG) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hub Group to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 337,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,830. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,352.85, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 146,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hub Group by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate Hub Group Inc (HUBG) to Announce $0.38 EPS” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/analysts-anticipate-hub-group-inc-hubg-to-announce-0-38-eps.html.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.