Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX Inc (MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $905.91 Million

Analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to post sales of $905.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $897.37 million to $913.20 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $836.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $905.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $910.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $49.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

NYSE MD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 63,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,665. MEDNAX has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5,217.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $175,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications.

