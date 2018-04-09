Analysts Anticipate Repligen (RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.88 Million

Brokerages expect Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report $43.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.91 million and the lowest is $42.80 million. Repligen posted sales of $30.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $43.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.63 million to $185.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $219.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $254.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Repligen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,589.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Repligen has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $46.81.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $322,471.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $169,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $310,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Repligen by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate Repligen (RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.88 Million” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/analysts-anticipate-repligen-rgen-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-43-88-million.html.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It manufactures and supplies Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins for use in the downstream purification of monoclonal antibodies; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media to increase cell growth and productivity in a bioreactor.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.