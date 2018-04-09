Analysts Anticipate TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other TechTarget news, President Kevin Beam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $192,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nine Ten Partners Lp sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $904,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,340 shares of company stock worth $4,876,441. 30.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 404,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,851 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.60, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

