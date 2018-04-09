Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce $223.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.98 million and the highest is $230.40 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $191.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $223.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $990.50 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In related news, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 317,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $6,920,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 50,426 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $1,155,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $65,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 667,426 shares of company stock worth $14,818,370. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.04, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of -0.62.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures composite wind blades. The Company operates through four segments. The United States segment includes the manufacturing of wind blades at its Newton, Iowa plant; the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and the manufacturing of composite solutions for the transportation industry, which it also conducts in its Rhode Island and Massachusetts facilities.

