Analysts Anticipate Trecora Resources (TREC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to report $59.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the lowest is $58.40 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $55.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year sales of $59.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.15 million to $271.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $275.00 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trecora Resources.

TREC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other Trecora Resources news, insider Nicholas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 477,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,163,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,556,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,478. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luzich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,105,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 100,195 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 44,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. 135,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $323.27, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

