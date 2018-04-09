Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications (VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to report sales of $31.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.10 billion to $31.75 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $29.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $31.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.94 billion to $129.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $129.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $126.81 billion to $131.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,472,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,865. The firm has a market cap of $195,995.72, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

