Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) to announce sales of $932.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $981.98 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $865.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $932.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $909.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.22 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $31.00 price objective on Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after buying an additional 622,591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $14,174,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,541,000.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,620. The company has a market capitalization of $2,997.01, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $30.25.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

