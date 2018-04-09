Analysts Expect CTS Co. (CTS) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CTS an industry rank of 65 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,573,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. 22,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,591. CTS has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $895.93, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/analysts-expect-cts-co-cts-to-announce-0-30-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTS (CTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.