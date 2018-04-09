Analysts Expect DBV Technologies SA – (DBVT) to Post -$1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) will report ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($3.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DBV Technologies.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/analysts-expect-dbv-technologies-sa-dbvt-to-post-1-14-earnings-per-share-updated-updated.html.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.