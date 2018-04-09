Analysts Expect First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. First Interstate BancSystem reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,947.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $244,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,118.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

FIBK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,032. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2,219.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

