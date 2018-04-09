Analysts Expect General Electric (GE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Billion

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report $27.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.26 billion and the highest is $28.95 billion. General Electric posted sales of $27.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $27.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.26 billion to $127.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $126.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $122.64 billion to $130.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 71,816,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,981,703. The company has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

