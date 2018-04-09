Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. HealthStream posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 4.04%.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

HSTM stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 96,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,913. The company has a market capitalization of $780.49, a PE ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th.

In other HealthStream news, Director C Martin Harris sold 10,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $251,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Doster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,452 shares of company stock worth $2,348,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $367,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HealthStream by 65.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HealthStream by 48.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

