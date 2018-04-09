Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. 17,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,990. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $396.67, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. West acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $33,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $161,132.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,059. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 21,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

