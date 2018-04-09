Analysts Expect Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (MGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Miragen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.30% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 545,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Scott Levy acquired 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $57,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

