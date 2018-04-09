Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aemetis Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AMTX)

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Aemetis in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aemetis’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aemetis stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,468,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC owned 7.41% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

