Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Piper Jaffray upped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. Piper Jaffray has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2018 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.26. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.47.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $181.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. M&T Bank has a one year low of $141.12 and a one year high of $197.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,285.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,585.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Scott N. Warman sold 22,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $4,150,941.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,889.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,091 shares of company stock worth $13,594,655. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $745.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

