Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B) Target Price at $71.92

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.50 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of CCL Industries (CCL.B) traded down C$0.73 on Tuesday, reaching C$65.67. The company had a trading volume of 472,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,025. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$53.00 and a 52-week high of C$71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11,620.00, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.56.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive and consumer durables markets.

