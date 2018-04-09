Analysts Set Clearwater Paper Co. (CLW) Target Price at $43.00

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,899. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $611.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $202,266.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,359,000 after acquiring an additional 74,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 376,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

