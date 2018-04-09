Analysts Set Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Target Price at $254.14

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.40. 559,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,880. The firm has a market cap of $10,592.61, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $208.81 and a one year high of $277.17.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.08 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP John P. Doucette sold 300 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $72,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,032.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Graf acquired 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.07 per share, with a total value of $500,574.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,838.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,136,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,443,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 128,867 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 629,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

