Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) PT at $146.57

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $131.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $85,589.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,502.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 55,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,450,419.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,630,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,552,163.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 134,800 shares of company stock worth $18,088,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $807,263,000 after purchasing an additional 222,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,371,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after acquiring an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,259,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,967,000 after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,200,000 after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 929,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,924,000 after acquiring an additional 81,862 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $135.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,681.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $128.42 and a 12-month high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.26 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

