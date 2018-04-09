Analysts Set LKQ Co. (LKQ) Price Target at $45.00

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $298,239.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,218 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 222,395 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,802 shares of company stock worth $1,807,405 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in LKQ by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in LKQ by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 589,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in LKQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 229,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,531. LKQ has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11,508.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). LKQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

