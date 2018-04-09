Analysts Set Popular Inc (BPOP) Price Target at $48.50

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 price objective on Popular and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $49.00 price objective on Popular and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Popular by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Popular by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 411,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,260. The firm has a market cap of $4,253.00, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.10. Popular has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $473.35 million for the quarter. Popular had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 4.89%. research analysts predict that Popular will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

