Analysts Set Regeneron (REGN) PT at $449.95

Shares of Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $442.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron from $401.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Regeneron in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of Regeneron stock opened at $319.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,420.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. Regeneron has a 52-week low of $313.53 and a 52-week high of $543.55.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regeneron had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Regeneron will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,640 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,892,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,255,000. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,187,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,801,000 after purchasing an additional 276,154 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 553,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 267,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

