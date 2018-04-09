Analysts Set Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) Price Target at $84.25

Shares of Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

SODA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $92.00 price target on Sodastream International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sodastream International from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,037. The company has a market cap of $1,977.42, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.17. Sodastream International has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $157.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.57 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sodastream International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sodastream International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Sodastream International by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sodastream International during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sodastream International during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd. is a sparkling water company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The Company’s segments include The Americas, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).

