Analysts Set Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI) Target Price at $20.41

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 159,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,577. Solaris Oilfield Infra has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infra had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 245.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infra will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 62,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $1,362,586.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,408,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $30,491,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,059,988 shares of company stock worth $44,598,740 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI) Target Price at $20.41” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/analysts-set-solaris-oilfield-infra-soi-target-price-at-20-41.html.

About Solaris Oilfield Infra

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.