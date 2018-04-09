Analysts Set WEX Inc (WEX) Price Target at $150.54

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $149.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WEX from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WEX (NYSE WEX) traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.39. The company had a trading volume of 413,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,808.95, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. WEX has a one year low of $97.26 and a one year high of $161.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.19 million. WEX had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 12.82%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that WEX will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $403,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,664.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 104.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 43,763 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4,540.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

