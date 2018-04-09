Analysts Set WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) Price Target at $18.50

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

WideOpenWest (WOW) traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. 2,608,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 25,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $250,066.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Edward Fish, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 77,007 shares of company stock worth $752,075 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $20,356,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,782,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 976,425 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 412,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 336,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,154,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 279,980 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/analysts-set-wideopenwest-inc-wow-price-target-at-18-50-updated-updated-updated.html.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc is a cable operator in the United States. The Company provides high-speed data (HSD), cable television (Video), digital telephony (Telephony) and business-class services. The Company’s products are available either as a bundle or as an individual service to residential and business services customers.

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.