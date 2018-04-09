Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for VASCO Data Security International (VDSI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ: VDSI):

4/7/2018 – VASCO Data Security International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "VASCO Data Security International, Inc. is a global leader in trusted security with two-factor authentication, transaction data signing, document e-signature and identity management solutions designed for all businesses and government agencies. VASCO also secures access to data and applications in the cloud and provides a robust toolset for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications. "

4/6/2018 – VASCO Data Security International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2018 – VASCO Data Security International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/29/2018 – VASCO Data Security International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – VASCO Data Security International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/21/2018 – VASCO Data Security International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – VASCO Data Security International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2018 – VASCO Data Security International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – VASCO Data Security International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2018 – VASCO Data Security International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

NASDAQ:VDSI opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.34. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. VASCO Data Security International had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that VASCO Data Security International, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other VASCO Data Security International news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 20,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $279,348.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,834,554 shares in the company, valued at $91,993,096.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,765 shares of company stock worth $2,858,186. Company insiders own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VDSI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 59.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VASCO Data Security International during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VASCO Data Security International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VASCO Data Security International by 69.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VASCO Data Security International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

VASCO Data Security International, Inc designs, develops and markets digital solutions for identity, security and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. The Company provides anti-fraud and digital transaction management solutions to financial institutions and other businesses.

