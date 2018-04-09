Contrasting Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) and Its Peers

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ: ALGT) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Allegiant Air to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Allegiant Air has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Air’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allegiant Air and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Air 1 6 6 0 2.38 Allegiant Air Competitors 313 1126 1711 143 2.51

Allegiant Air presently has a consensus price target of $163.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Allegiant Air’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegiant Air has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegiant Air and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Air $1.50 billion $194.90 million 17.76 Allegiant Air Competitors $15.00 billion $1.00 billion 9.69

Allegiant Air’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allegiant Air. Allegiant Air is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Allegiant Air pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Allegiant Air pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Air and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Air 12.96% 31.47% 8.07% Allegiant Air Competitors 8.45% 24.20% 5.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Allegiant Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allegiant Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegiant Air competitors beat Allegiant Air on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Allegiant Air Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 2, 2018, it operated a fleet of 37 MD-80 aircraft and 53 Airbus A320 series aircraft provided services on 396 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company offers leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.