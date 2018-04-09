Critical Survey: Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) & Anixter (AXE)

Anixter (NYSE: AXE) and Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Anixter has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanmina has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Anixter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Sanmina shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Anixter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Sanmina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anixter and Sanmina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixter 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sanmina 0 3 2 0 2.40

Anixter currently has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.12%. Sanmina has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Sanmina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanmina is more favorable than Anixter.

Profitability

This table compares Anixter and Sanmina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixter 1.38% 12.39% 4.18% Sanmina -0.88% 11.61% 5.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anixter and Sanmina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixter $7.93 billion 0.31 $109.00 million $5.16 14.44 Sanmina $6.87 billion 0.27 $138.83 million $2.87 9.11

Sanmina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anixter. Sanmina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anixter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anixter beats Sanmina on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixter

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc., distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. The company's Electrical & Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage and instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Utility Power Solutions segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart-grid products, as well as arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and electricity distribution industries. The company serves contractors, installers, system integrators, value-added resellers, architects, engineers, and wholesale distributors in the manufacturing, resource extraction, Internet service provider, and utility industries, as well as defense customers. It distributes its products primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Itel Corporation. Anixter International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy. The Company operates through two businesses: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). IMS consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test, and direct-order-fulfillment. Its Components include interconnect systems and mechanical systems. Its Products include memory, radio frequency (RF), optical and microelectronics solutions, defense and aerospace products, storage solutions and cloud-based manufacturing execution software. Its Services include design, engineering, logistics and repair services.

