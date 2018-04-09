Analyzing Artesian Resources (ARTNA) & Its Rivals

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ: ARTNA) is one of 15 public companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Artesian Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Artesian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Artesian Resources pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Artesian Resources is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artesian Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artesian Resources $82.24 million $13.98 million 15.92 Artesian Resources Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.06

Artesian Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Artesian Resources. Artesian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Artesian Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artesian Resources 17.00% 10.36% 3.13% Artesian Resources Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Artesian Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artesian Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Artesian Resources Competitors 86 221 250 13 2.33

Artesian Resources currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Artesian Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artesian Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Artesian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Artesian Resources has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artesian Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artesian Resources rivals beat Artesian Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware. It also provides contract water and wastewater services; water, sewer, and internal service line protection plans; and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. In addition, the company offers services to other water utilities, including operations and billing functions; and owns real estate properties, including land for office buildings, a water treatment plant, and wastewater facility. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 84,200 metered water customers in Delaware, 2,300 metered water customers in Maryland, and 40 customers in Pennsylvania through 1,293 miles of transmission and distribution mains. Artesian Resources Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

