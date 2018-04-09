Analyzing Credit Suisse Group (CS) and Gleacher & Co. Ltd. (GLCH)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) and Gleacher & Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Gleacher & Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group -3.14% 3.24% 0.18% Gleacher & Co. Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Gleacher & Co. Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group $31.90 billion 1.30 -$999.02 million $0.54 30.02 Gleacher & Co. Ltd. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gleacher & Co. Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credit Suisse Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Credit Suisse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Gleacher & Co. Ltd. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gleacher & Co. Ltd. has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Credit Suisse Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Gleacher & Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend. Credit Suisse Group pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Credit Suisse Group and Gleacher & Co. Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group 1 1 9 0 2.73 Gleacher & Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats Gleacher & Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions. It offers a range of investment advice and discretionary asset management services. It offers a range of investment services, including macroeconomic, equity, bond, commodity and foreign-exchange analysis, as well as research on the economy. Its investment advice covers a range of services from portfolio consulting to advising on individual investments. The Company offers its clients portfolio and risk management solutions, including managed investment products.

Gleacher & Co. Ltd. Company Profile

Gleacher & Company, Inc. went out of business. The firm provides strategic and financial advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. It operates through Investment Banking, MBS & Rates, and Credit Products segments. It also invests and manages a fund that holds investments in privately held companies; and offers residential mortgage lending. Gleacher & Company, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

