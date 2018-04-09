Analyzing Ferroglobe (GSM) and KAZ Minerals (KZMYY)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) and KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and KAZ Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 1.45% 2.32% 1.02% KAZ Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and KAZ Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.74 billion 1.01 $25.17 million $0.13 79.00 KAZ Minerals $1.66 billion 3.44 $447.00 million $0.20 32.05

KAZ Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe. KAZ Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ferroglobe and KAZ Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 5 0 3.00 KAZ Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferroglobe presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.61%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than KAZ Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Ferroglobe has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAZ Minerals has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats KAZ Minerals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy. It Electrometallurgy segment includes its coal and quartz mining operations and its silicon metal and ferroalloy production, whereas the Energy segment consists of its hydroelectric power operations. It currently operates approximately 20 production smelting facilities in the field of electrometallurgy: approximately five in Spain, over five in the United States of America, over six in France, over three in South Africa, one in Venezuela, one in Poland, one in Canada, one in Argentina and one in China. It diversifies its production base across approximately five continents, such as Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, and Aktogay segments. The company operates four underground mines and three concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in Kyrgyzstan; the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; and Aktogay open pit located in eastern Kazakhstan. It also produces and sells zinc, silver, gold, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Kazakhmys PLC and changed its name to KAZ Minerals PLC in October 2014. KAZ Minerals PLC was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

