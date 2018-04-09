Head to Head Survey: OptiNose (OPTN) vs. Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC)

OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) and Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptiNose and Fibrocell Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $47.50 million 15.39 -$48.90 million ($5.63) -3.43 Fibrocell Science $350,000.00 47.00 -$16.24 million ($1.65) -0.35

Fibrocell Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fibrocell Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Fibrocell Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose N/A N/A N/A Fibrocell Science N/A -649.57% -111.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Fibrocell Science shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Fibrocell Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OptiNose and Fibrocell Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fibrocell Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

OptiNose presently has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.55%. Fibrocell Science has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,020.69%. Given Fibrocell Science’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fibrocell Science is more favorable than OptiNose.

Summary

Fibrocell Science beats OptiNose on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets Onzetra Xsail (AVP-825) for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Fibrocell Science Company Profile

Fibrocell Science, Inc. is an autologous cell and gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing localized therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissue and joints. Its product candidate, azficel-T, is in development to treat patients suffering from vocal cord scarring that is either idiopathic or age-related. It is investigating the indication in a Phase II clinical trial. Its gene-therapy product candidate, FCX-007, is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. Its gene-therapy product candidate, FCX-013, is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of linear scleroderma. Its product, LAVIV (azficel-T), is indicated for the improvement of the appearance of moderate to severe nasolabial fold wrinkles in adults. A third gene-therapy program is focused on the treatment of arthritis. Its product, LAVIV (azficel-T), is focused on improving the appearance of nasolabial fold wrinkles in adults.

