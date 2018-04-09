Analyzing Henderson Land Development (HLDCY) & Its Competitors

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) is one of 48 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Henderson Land Development to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Henderson Land Development and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Land Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Henderson Land Development Competitors 155 366 579 15 2.41

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Henderson Land Development’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Henderson Land Development has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Henderson Land Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Henderson Land Development and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Land Development $3.29 billion $2.82 billion 14.18 Henderson Land Development Competitors $1.32 billion $245.09 million 17.13

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Henderson Land Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Land Development’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Henderson Land Development pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Henderson Land Development pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 56.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Land Development and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A Henderson Land Development Competitors 22.60% 4.62% 1.36%

Summary

Henderson Land Development competitors beat Henderson Land Development on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Hotel Operation, Department Store Operation, Utility and Energy, and Others. Its Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, residential properties, and commercial complexes. The company's Property Leasing segment is involved in leasing properties. Its Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The company's Hotel Operation segment operates and manages hotels. Its Utility and Energy segment produces, distributes, and markets gas; and operates water supply and emerging environmentally-friendly energy businesses. The company's Others segment engages in the construction and infrastructure businesses; provision of finance, investment holding, project management, property management, agency, cleaning, and security guard services; and trading of building materials and disposal of leasehold land. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.