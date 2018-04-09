Analyzing Hudson Technologies (HDSN) and Kaman Aircraft (KAMN)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) and Kaman Aircraft (NYSE:KAMN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Kaman Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Kaman Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hudson Technologies and Kaman Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kaman Aircraft 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.95%. Kaman Aircraft has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Kaman Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Kaman Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 7.95% 11.97% 7.83% Kaman Aircraft 2.76% 10.43% 4.37%

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaman Aircraft has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Kaman Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $140.38 million 1.41 $11.15 million $0.47 9.94 Kaman Aircraft $1.81 billion 0.95 $49.82 million $2.23 27.68

Kaman Aircraft has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaman Aircraft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kaman Aircraft pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hudson Technologies does not pay a dividend. Kaman Aircraft pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kaman Aircraft has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Kaman Aircraft on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. In addition, the Company’s SmartEnergy OPS service is a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. The Company sells reclaimed and virgin (new) refrigerants to a variety of customers in various segments of the air conditioning and refrigeration industry, and sells industrial gases to a variety of industry segments.

About Kaman Aircraft

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul markets; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings for the medical, industrial, and aerospace markets; and metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; undertakes helicopter subcontract works; restores, modifies, and supports its SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters, as well as offers engineering design, analysis, and certification services. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.