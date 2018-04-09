Iberdrola (IBDRY) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS: IBDRY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Iberdrola to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Iberdrola and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 4 1 0 2.20 Iberdrola Competitors 717 2167 1813 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Iberdrola’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iberdrola has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $32.33 billion $3.02 billion N/A Iberdrola Competitors $13.08 billion $1.05 billion 18.68

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 10.33% 7.31% 2.75% Iberdrola Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Summary

Iberdrola competitors beat Iberdrola on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, gas combined cycle, and cogeneration facilities; and electricity from onshore and offshore wind, mini-hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It also stores, trades in, and retails natural gas. In addition, the company provides engineering and construction services for power generation facilities; and sells and rents housing, offices, and commercials. Further, it engages in services, data management, general networking, asset management, marketing, telecommunications, real estate, material merchandising, purchase agency, finance, insurance, and other businesses. The company is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

