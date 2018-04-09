Reviewing RPX (RPXC) & Kforce (KFRC)

RPX (NASDAQ: RPXC) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPX and Kforce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPX $330.46 million 1.62 -$79.14 million $0.51 21.02 Kforce $1.36 billion 0.53 $33.28 million $1.57 17.45

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than RPX. Kforce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

RPX has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kforce has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of RPX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of RPX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Kforce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RPX and Kforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPX -23.95% 6.17% 4.24% Kforce 2.45% 29.84% 10.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RPX and Kforce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPX 1 1 1 0 2.00 Kforce 0 2 2 0 2.50

RPX currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.71%. Kforce has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. Given RPX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RPX is more favorable than Kforce.

Dividends

RPX pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kforce pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. RPX pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kforce pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Kforce beats RPX on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPX Company Profile

RPX Corporation is engaged in providing an alternative to litigation through its patent risk management services. The Company helps companies reduce patent litigation risk and corporate legal expense through two primary service offerings: patent risk management services and discovery services. It operates through two segments: patent risk management and discovery services. Its patent risk management segment generates its revenues from membership subscriptions, premiums earned from insurance policies, and management fees for marketing, underwriting, and claim management. Its discovery services segment generates its revenues from fees generated for data collection, hosting and processing, project management, and document review services. The Company serves clients in a range of industries, including consumer electronics, personal computers, e-commerce, financial services, software, media content and distribution, mobile communications and handsets, networking and semiconductors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, outsourced functional support, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The GS segment provides staffing services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. It offers integrated business solutions to its clients in areas, such as information technology infrastructure transformation, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management and analytics, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, and accounting. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

