Analyzing Lifeway Foods (LWAY) and The Competition

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ: LWAY) is one of 103 public companies in the “FOOD” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lifeway Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Lifeway Foods has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lifeway Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeway Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifeway Foods Competitors 631 2730 2790 115 2.38

As a group, “FOOD” companies have a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Lifeway Foods’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifeway Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifeway Foods and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods $123.88 million $3.47 million 51.50 Lifeway Foods Competitors $7.59 billion $478.54 million 15.31

Lifeway Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lifeway Foods. Lifeway Foods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lifeway Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods 1.55% 3.90% 2.83% Lifeway Foods Competitors -115.42% -4.08% 1.20%

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Lifeway) is engaged in the manufacturing of probiotic, cultured, functional dairy health food products. The Company is engaged in the sale of fermented dairy products, which are produced and are sold to consumers through a network of distributors and retailers in the United States. Through its distributors, the Company also sells its products to retailers in Mexico, Costa Rica, Dubai, Hong Kong, China and the Caribbean. The Company’s primary product is kefir, a dairy beverage similar to but distinct from yogurt, in various flavors and in various package configurations. In addition to the drinkable products, Lifeway manufactures Lifeway Farmer Cheese, a line of various farmer cheeses. Kefir also serves as a base for lower-calorie dressings, dips, marinades, soups or sauces and as a basic ingredient in other home-prepared foods. Recipes are made available through the Company’s Website. The Company also markets and sells its ProBugs line of drinkable kefir.

