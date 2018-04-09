Reviewing Limbach (LMB) and Its Rivals

Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Limbach to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Limbach has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Limbach and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 0 1 0 3.00 Limbach Competitors 55 168 238 13 2.44

Limbach currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.34%. As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 5.15%. Given Limbach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Limbach is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Limbach and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach -0.65% -1.14% -0.27% Limbach Competitors -15.49% -13.04% -6.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Limbach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 82.9% of Limbach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limbach and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $485.74 million $1.87 million 60.45 Limbach Competitors $3.21 billion -$181.49 million -226.70

Limbach’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Limbach. Limbach is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Limbach beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companys customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

