Reviewing Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Its Rivals

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) is one of 50 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lundin Mining to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 21.24% 10.70% 6.57% Lundin Mining Competitors -486.45% -23.21% -1.73%

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lundin Mining pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s peers have a beta of 5.57, indicating that their average stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.08 billion $426.48 million 10.78 Lundin Mining Competitors $5.83 billion $914.34 million 71.25

Lundin Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lundin Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 302 1021 1236 77 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Lundin Mining’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lundin Mining peers beat Lundin Mining on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

