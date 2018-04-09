Analyzing Match Group (MTCH) and The Competition

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) is one of 44 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Match Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Match Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 9 0 2.56 Match Group Competitors 506 1896 4607 226 2.63

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.86%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Match Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group’s peers have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $1.33 billion $350.14 million 84.13 Match Group Competitors $6.96 billion $964.57 million 38.32

Match Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Match Group. Match Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 26.31% 31.33% 8.05% Match Group Competitors -16.11% -46.83% -1.83%

Summary

Match Group peers beat Match Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc., incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection. As of March 31, 2017, the Company offered its dating products in 42 languages across more than 190 countries.

