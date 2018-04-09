Head to Head Analysis: Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) versus Its Rivals

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) is one of 24 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Napco Security Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 7.09% 11.07% 9.09% Napco Security Technologies Competitors -25.49% -19.47% -4.14%

Risk and Volatility

Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Napco Security Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $87.37 million $5.59 million N/A Napco Security Technologies Competitors $292.19 million $32.31 million -4.32

Napco Security Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Napco Security Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Napco Security Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Napco Security Technologies Competitors 50 242 439 24 2.58

Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.39%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.82%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Napco Security Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

