Analyzing Navigant Consulting (NCI) and The Competition

Navigant Consulting (NYSE: NCI) is one of 26 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Navigant Consulting to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navigant Consulting and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navigant Consulting $1.03 billion $74.95 million 18.45 Navigant Consulting Competitors $978.13 million $63.17 million 18.86

Navigant Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Navigant Consulting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Navigant Consulting has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigant Consulting’s peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Navigant Consulting and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigant Consulting 0 1 1 0 2.50 Navigant Consulting Competitors 92 309 479 14 2.46

Navigant Consulting presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.34%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Navigant Consulting’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Navigant Consulting is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Navigant Consulting and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigant Consulting 7.26% 7.96% 4.86% Navigant Consulting Competitors -217.33% -13.00% -6.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Navigant Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Navigant Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navigant Consulting beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry. The Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment offers professional services, including valuation and economic analysis, as well as accounting, regulatory, construction and computer forensic expertise.

