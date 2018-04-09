Contrasting News (NASDAQ:NWSA) and Its Competitors

News (NASDAQ: NWSA) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Newspapers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare News to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of News shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of News shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares News and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News -5.41% 2.52% 1.94% News Competitors 5.23% 9.64% 3.40%

Dividends

News pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. News pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Newspapers” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 90.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares News and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio News $8.14 billion -$738.00 million 43.47 News Competitors $4.85 billion $139.19 million 22.26

News has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. News is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for News and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score News 0 1 2 0 2.67 News Competitors 36 176 321 8 2.56

News currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. As a group, “Newspapers” companies have a potential upside of 13.70%. Given News’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe News has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

News has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, News’ rivals have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

News rivals beat News on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers home-delivered shopper media that include free-standing inserts and direct mail products; in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; in-store merchandising services; and digital marketing solutions. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children's, and religious books; and provides sports programming services with eight television channels distributed through cable, satellite and IP, various interactive viewing applications, and broadcast rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications, as well as residential and commercial property Websites; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer, FiveStreet, and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.

