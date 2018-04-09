Analyzing Phoenix New Media (FENG) and E. W. Scripps (SSP)

Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) and E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Phoenix New Media has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E. W. Scripps has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

E. W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Phoenix New Media does not pay a dividend. E. W. Scripps pays out -51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phoenix New Media and E. W. Scripps’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $242.09 million 1.22 $5.75 million N/A N/A E. W. Scripps $864.83 million 1.11 -$13.10 million ($0.39) -30.28

Phoenix New Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E. W. Scripps.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Phoenix New Media and E. W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 E. W. Scripps 0 2 2 0 2.50

E. W. Scripps has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.53%. Given E. W. Scripps’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E. W. Scripps is more favorable than Phoenix New Media.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix New Media and E. W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media 2.45% 1.62% 1.13% E. W. Scripps -1.44% 1.51% 0.79%

Summary

E. W. Scripps beats Phoenix New Media on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the People's Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com. Its video channel services comprise v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, subscription online video services, and pay-per-view online video services, as well as sublicenses video content to third parties. The company's mobile channel consists of i.ifeng.com mobile Website; and mobile value added services, including mobile video services, mobile newspaper service, digital books service, and mobile games services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. Its mobile channel also includes mobile applications for various mobile devices, such as ifeng News that offers news in the form of text, image, and video; ifeng Video, which provides video news and other video content. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

About E. W. Scripps

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations. As of December 31, 2016, the radio segment owned 34 radio stations in eight markets. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 28 frequency modulation (FM) stations and six Amplitude Modulation (AM) stations. The digital segment includes the digital operations of its local television and radio businesses. Its Syndication and other segment primarily includes the syndication of news features and comics and other features for the newspaper industry.

