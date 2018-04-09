Analyzing Proto Labs (PRLB) & HC2 (HCHC)

Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) and HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Proto Labs has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HC2 has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Proto Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of HC2 shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Proto Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of HC2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and HC2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 15.03% 12.22% 11.00% HC2 -2.87% -39.02% -1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Proto Labs and HC2, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 3 0 0 2.00 HC2 0 0 1 0 3.00

Proto Labs currently has a consensus target price of $73.67, indicating a potential downside of 36.88%. HC2 has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.36%. Given HC2’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HC2 is more favorable than Proto Labs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proto Labs and HC2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $344.49 million 9.11 $51.77 million $1.93 60.47 HC2 $1.63 billion 0.14 -$46.91 million ($0.99) -5.39

Proto Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HC2. HC2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proto Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Proto Labs beats HC2 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc. is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan. The Company targets its products to the product developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design (3D CAD) software to design products across a range of end markets. Its product lines include Injection Molding, CNC Machining and 3D Printing. Its Injection Molding product line is used for prototype, on-demand and short-run production. Its CNC Machining product line uses commercially available CNC machines to cut plastic or metal blocks into one or more custom parts. Its 3D Printing product line includes stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS) and direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) processes. The Company also provides low-volume sheet metal fabrication services.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants. It also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipes, water storage tanks, pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products. In addition, the company provides subsea cable installation and maintenance services for the telecommunications sector; installation, maintenance, and repair services for fiber optic communication and power infrastructure to offshore platforms; and installation services for power cables for use in offshore wind farms and in the offshore wind market. Further, it distributes natural gas motor fuels; designs, builds, owns, acquires, operates, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles; and offers voice communication services for national telecommunications, mobile, prepaid, and voice over Internet protocol service operators, as well as wholesale carriers and Internet service providers. Additionally, the company provides long-term care, life, and annuity insurance products to individuals. Furthermore, it focuses on developing products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; develops skin lightening technology; owns licenses to create and distribute NASCAR video games; and offers analytics on broadcast TV, digital, and social media online platforms. The company was formerly known as PTGi Holding Inc. and changed its name to HC2 Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. HC2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

