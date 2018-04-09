Analyzing Renren (RENN) & The Competition

Renren (NYSE: RENN) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Renren to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren -119.20% -20.63% -12.83% Renren Competitors -18.25% -66.17% -6.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renren and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $63.36 million -$185.35 million -3.46 Renren Competitors $928.00 million $44.64 million 22.48

Renren’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Renren. Renren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Renren has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren’s rivals have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Renren and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Renren Competitors 314 1495 2178 62 2.49

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Renren’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renren has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Renren rivals beat Renren on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Renren

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Internet Finance. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. It also operates Renren Licai, a financing platform, as well as offers credit financing to used automobile dealers. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

