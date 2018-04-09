Head to Head Analysis: Rev Group (REVG) vs. Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) and Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Rev Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers -36.82% -4.45% -2.65% Rev Group 2.31% 13.93% 6.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scorpio Bulkers and Rev Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rev Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Rev Group has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.77%. Given Rev Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rev Group is more favorable than Scorpio Bulkers.

Dividends

Scorpio Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Rev Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Scorpio Bulkers pays out -7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rev Group pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Rev Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Rev Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rev Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Rev Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers $162.21 million 3.23 -$59.72 million ($0.57) -11.93 Rev Group $2.27 billion 0.57 $31.37 million $0.94 21.45

Rev Group has higher revenue and earnings than Scorpio Bulkers. Scorpio Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rev Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rev Group beats Scorpio Bulkers on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT. Its Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 DWT to 64,000 DWT. All of its owned vessels have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers, along shipping routes, and are employed primarily in the spot market or in spot market-oriented pools of similarly sized vessels. As of December 31, 2016, its operating fleet of 48 vessels consisted of 47 drybulk vessels and one chartered-in drybulk vessel. It also has a contract for the construction of one newbuilding drybulk vessel.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses). The Fire & Emergency segment manufactures a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products. The Commercial segment manufactures transit and shuttle buses, Type A school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks distributed both through dealers and direct. The Recreation segment manufactures motorized RV products sold to brand-loyal, repeat customers who purchase through dealers.

